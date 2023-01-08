Fluminense, Flamengo and Botafogo mourn Dinamite’s death

Despite suffering a lot with Roberto Dinamite’s nose for goals, Vasco’s greatest opponents in Rio de Janeiro football mourned the death of the greatest idol in the history of the São Januário team at the end of this Sunday morning (8).

In a message on its official profile, Fluminense highlighted the friendly relationship with the former player and expressed its affection for fans and family members: “One of the greats in the history of Rio de Janeiro and Brazilian football, Roberto Dinamite, idol of Vasco da Gama, left us this Sunday. Rival on the field, he always cherished respect inside and outside of it. All our affection and feeling to fans, family and friends “.

Flamengo also spoke of the rivalry in the Clássico nos Milhões, and called him an admirable opponent: “An admirable opponent, who marked football and enriched the history of the Clássico dos Milhões. Rest in peace, Dynamite.”

Botafogo, on the other hand, cited the memorable moments provided by the Vasco idol: “Botafogo mourns the death of Roberto Dinamite, an icon of Rio de Janeiro and Brazilian football, who made history at Vasco and as a rival on the field provided us with memorable classics. The club wishes strength to family, friends and fans, and thanks for the legacy left. Thanks, Robert”.

Defending Cruzmaltino, Dinamite is the greatest executioner in classics against his three rivals from Rio, scoring 27 goals against Flamengo, 36 goals against Fluminense and 25 against Botafogo.

Dynamite was treating bowel cancer, and was admitted last Saturday (7) to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro after his condition worsened. His death was confirmed at 10:50 am this Sunday. As a way of honoring the greatest idol in its history, Vasco declared official seven-day mourning.