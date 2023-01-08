CBF, former players and politicians pay last tribute to Dinamite

After the death, this Sunday (8), of Roberto Dinamite, the greatest idol in the history of Vasco and one of the biggest names in Brazilian football, the football world paid tribute to the former player, with demonstrations by clubs, athletes and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). The President of the Republic Luiz Inácio da Silva, who is a supporter of the team from São Januário, was another to speak.

In a post on its profile on social networks, the CBF recalled Dinamite’s passage through the Brazilian national team, for which he played in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups and scored 25 goals: “With regret, the CBF regrets the death of Roberto Dinamite, one of the greatest Brazilian soccer players. For the Brazilian national team, the former player scored 25 goals and was top scorer in Brazil‘s runner-up in the 1983 Copa América. He also played in the 1978 and 1982 World Cups”.

President Lula also paid his last tribute to the Vasco idol, who, as a Vasco fan, greatly admired the former player’s football: “Roberto Dinamite was a giant in the history of Vasco da Gama and Brazilian football. As a Vasco fan in Rio, I really admired his beautiful, offensive football, with a kick so powerful from the right leg that it became a nickname. And last name, last name”.

Another politician to speak was the mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes, who called Dinamite a childhood idol: “My idol since I was a child. The guy who made me experience the first emotions with my Vascão. A generous and friendly human being. Go in peace Dynamite. Thank you for all the moments of joy you have given me. My condolences to the family, friends and the legion of fans of this star”.

In a later post, Eduardo Paes reported that “the stretch of Avenida General Américo de Moura in front of the São Januário Stadium [entre as ruas Ricardo Machado e Dom Carlos] will be renamed Avenida Roberto Dinamite”.

Former player Edmundo also published a text in which he said goodbye to his friend: “Losing an idol is losing your own story! But losing you Bob is different! You are my reference as a man, as an athlete, as a human being! One day I entered São Januário just to see you! Times later I became your friend! Today what do I do? Cry? I prefer to remember your legacy for our club! I prefer to remember your goals, I prefer to remember our friendship”.