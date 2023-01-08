Ministry of Justice authorizes deployment of the National Force in Brazilia

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, authorized the use of the National Public Security Force to operate in the federal capital, between the Plano Piloto Bus Station and Praça dos Três Poderes. According to the portfolio, the measure was adopted “due to political demonstrations in the center of the federal capital”.

Provided for in Ordinance 272/2023 signed this Saturday (7), the use of the National Force aims to guarantee public order and public and private assets, “on an episodic and planned basis, on the 7th, 8th and 9th of this month of January”, amidst the arrival of some buses with protesters against the result of the elections. The group is concentrated in front of the Army Headquarters (QG), in the Urban Military Sector of Brasília.

The use of force aims to avoid a situation similar to the one that occurred on December 12, when Bolsonarist protesters tried to invade the PF headquarters in Brasília after the arrest of the indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante. At the time, protesters set cars and buses on fire, causing “civil and traffic disturbances and fires,” as stated by the Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District.

In a note, the Ministry of Justice (MJ) informs that the contingent to be made available “will comply with the planning defined by the Directorate of the National Force, of the National Secretariat of Public Security, and cannot be disclosed”.

Also according to the MJ, the Federal Highway Police (PRF) set up a management office to monitor the demonstrations. “The police maintain surveillance on the federal highways that give access to Brasília. In the same scheme, the Federal Police (PF) set up a surveillance scheme and maintain a team on standby”. Preventively, some roads near the Esplanada dos Ministérios will be closed.