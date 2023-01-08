Fiocruz encourages science among public school students in Rio

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) will open its doors on the 8th, 9th and 10th of February for female students from public high schools in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It is to commemorate the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on February 11th.

The registration period began on the 2nd of January and runs until the 22nd of January, and the rules can be consulted at site from the program. Fiocruz’s science outreach coordinator, Cristina Araripe, encourages the enrollment of girls from all parts of Rio, residents of the interior, Baixada Fluminense, favelas and traditional communities, enrolled in municipal, state and federal schools.

“We expect to receive many applications. We have 100 vacancies, and we will certainly adopt criteria linked to diversity”, said Cristina, who adds that the program will be carried out first in Rio de Janeiro, but later it will be taken to the 10 states in which Fiocruz has centers of search.

The coordinator asks the girls to enroll regardless of their financial conditions, because it may be possible to establish partnerships with schools and education departments to make their participation feasible. Teachers who are aware of the program are also encouraged to encourage their students to enroll.

In addition to filling out the necessary information and sending authorization from those responsible, candidates must answer the following questions, with 100 words each: “What is the importance of women in science?”; and “What are the main areas of knowledge of your interest?”

visits to laboratories

The choice will be made by the coordination of the Fiocruz Women and Girls in Science Program. The decision will be announced online next January 27th.

Those selected will get to know the Fiocruz campus in Manguinhos, in the north zone of Rio, visit laboratories, experience research activities and talk to women scientists.

The program seeks to arouse interest among students in the areas of science, technology and innovation in public health, highlighting the trajectory of female scientists from Fiocruz.