Moscow ends self-proclaimed ceasefire against Kiev

Russian shelling of eastern Ukraine killed at least two people overnight, local officials said on Sunday, after Moscow ended a self-declared ceasefire over the Orthodox Christmas and vowed to continue fighting until a compromise was reached. victory over your neighbor.

President Vladimir Putin had ordered a 36-hour ceasefire on Friday. Ukraine rejected the truce, and the general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Russian troops had shelled dozens of positions and settlements along the front line on Saturday.

A man in his 50s has died in the northeast region of Kharkiv as a result of Russia’s overnight bombing, Oleh Synehubov, the region’s governor, said on the messaging app Telegram. One person was killed in another overnight attack in Soledar, in the eastern region of Donetsk, local officials said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

Most Ukrainian Orthodox Christians traditionally celebrate Christmas on January 7, as do Orthodox Christians in Russia. But this year, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the largest in the country, also allowed a celebration on December 25th. Still, many celebrated the holiday on Saturday, gathering in churches and cathedrals.

The Kremlin has said Moscow will proceed with what it calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, an invasion it launched on Feb. 24 that Kiev and its Western allies call an unprovoked aggression aimed at seizing territory.

“The tasks set by the president (Putin) for the special military operation will still be fulfilled,” Russia’s state-run TASS news agency said, quoting Putin’s first deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.