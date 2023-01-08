BrazilBrazil

Roberto Dinamite dies at the age of 68

Greatest idol in the history of Vasco, Roberto Dinamite passed away this Sunday (8), at 10:50 am, at the age of 68. Treating bowel cancer, the former player was hospitalized last Saturday (7) in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro after presenting worsening of the condition.

Vasco’s idol, he scored 1,110 games with the Cruzmaltina shirt, was the club’s top scorer with 708 goals scored and won the 1974 Brazilian Championship, as well as five editions of the Carioca Championship (1977, 1982, 1987, 1988 and 1992).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

