Roberto Dinamite dies at the age of 68

Greatest idol in the history of Vasco, Roberto Dinamite passed away this Sunday (8), at 10:50 am, at the age of 68. Treating bowel cancer, the former player was hospitalized last Saturday (7) in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro after presenting worsening of the condition.

It is with the deepest regret that Vasco da Gama receives the information that #BiggestOfAll left us this Sunday. Carlos Roberto de Oliveira, Dinamite, dedicated 29 of his 68 years to the Club, as an athlete and President.

We will love you forever, Calu. Rest in peace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/kgXyAx1mql — Vasco da Gama (@VascodaGama) January 8, 2023

Vasco’s idol, he scored 1,110 games with the Cruzmaltina shirt, was the club’s top scorer with 708 goals scored and won the 1974 Brazilian Championship, as well as five editions of the Carioca Championship (1977, 1982, 1987, 1988 and 1992).