Museum will do immersive exhibition about Sistine Chapel and Michelangelo in SP

The largest immersive exhibition ever held in Brazil on the Sistine Chapel and the frescoes by the artist Michelangelo (1475-1564), one of the most famous works in the history of world art, arrives this January at MIS Experience, in São Paulo. Starting on January 28, the space will present the exhibition Michelangelo: The Master of the Sistine Chapel – The Exhibition in São Paulo, a grandiose immersive experience, with projections on the ceiling and walls of the space. The attraction is on display until the 30th of April.

With a thousand square meters and 14 exhibition rooms, the exhibition invites the public to enter the Sistine Chapel without having to travel to the Vatican. The room that will be dedicated to immersion will have animation and sound resources to promote an immersion of the visitor in the works of Michelangelo. Each group of frescoes created by the Italian Renaissance painter will be detailed for the public visiting the exhibition.

The Sistine Chapel is one of the chapels of the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City, where the official residence of the Pope is located. It is located inside the Vatican Museums and is considered one of the wonders of the Renaissance: its fame is mainly due to its decoration in frescoes, in particular those on the vault and the wall behind the altar with the Last Judgment, which were painted by Michelangelo between 1508 and 1512 and then between 1536 and 1541. In the Sistine Chapel there are also works by other great artists such as Sandro Botticelli.

In addition to the reproduction of the frescoes painted by Michelangelo, the exhibition also features curiosities about the Sistine Chapel, as well as a reproduction of the Renaissance artist’s studio, with manuscripts, replicas of sculptures and drawings. The replicas of the sculptures, including the Madonna of Bruges, were produced in Florence, Italy and approved by Italian institutions.

The space also reserves a session dedicated to the Conclave, the meeting of cardinals to choose a new Pope, and a replica of the key to the Sistine Chapel, which was brought directly from the Vatican. The curatorship is by Luiz Cesar Marques Filho.

Tickets for the show went on sale yesterday (5th) at site. Children up to seven years old will have free admission. Admission will also be free on Tuesdays.