Mega-Sena: no bet hits the six tens

No bet hit the six tens of the Mega-Sena. The draw for contest 2,552 was held on Saturday night (7), in the city of São Paulo.

The numbers drawn are as follows: 05 – 24 – 25 – 33 – 38 – 41.

The quina recorded 62 winning bets; each will pay a premium of R$ 43,395.55. The court had 4,644 winners. They will receive, individually, R$ 827.64.

This week there will be three draws: Tuesday (10), Thursday (12) and Saturday (14). It’s called Summer Mega-Week, which offers gamblers one more chance.

Bets for the next contest can be placed up to 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw at Caixa-accredited lottery outlets, throughout the country or via the internet. A single bet, with six tens marked, costs R$ 4.50.