Rádio Nacional presents production in honor of King Pelé

In tribute to the greatest football player of all time, the late Pelé, the National Radio rescues rare and historical content from its rich collection in a special to honor the idol this Sunday (8), at noon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento passed away at the end of 2022, on December 29, at the age of 82, in São Paulo.

The production recognizes the legacy left by the King of Football with great emotion. The public broadcaster’s thematic program mixes journalistic material and a repertoire with songs written and sung by Pelé or made to celebrate the Athlete of the Century.

The attraction highlights important passages in the star’s career, airs testimonials from Pelé himself and presents famous narrations of plays and goals by the top scorer on the waves of the National. In an interview, the star highlights: “The National Radio became the most important means of communication in the country.”

With an hour, the special lists Pelé’s sports feats on the pitch and the star’s accomplishments off the field. Born in the city of Três Corações, the man from Minas Gerais made his name in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, and became the best-known public person in the world at a time when there were no social networks.

The conquests turned him into an internationally renowned figure. Pelé immortalized the number 10 shirt and defended the Brazilian national team with incredible dribbling, sprinting and finishing. He found the net more than a thousand times by combining his natural talent with a lot of training.

The special reveals curious stories about Pelé told by veteran journalist Mário Silva, from the sports team at National Radio. The first soccer player in the world to break so many records that many players dream of achieving, Pelé was unique. The vibration with the punch in the air is unforgettable.

The tribute paid by National Radio is presented by André Marques and Gláucia Araújo. The program to honor Pelé is produced by Luiz Ferreira and Juliana Souza. The musical selection for the tribute to the main Brazilian soccer player was made by Denise Oliveira.

Importance of the broadcaster in Pelé’s trajectory

In one of the historical interviews rescued for the special, Pelé tells stories of his youth, in his adolescence, before joining Santos, when his father was still a soccer player, from Bauru. He reveals that he listened to the matches of the clubs in Rio de Janeiro for the National Radio.

“We listened to games in Rio de Janeiro, the broadcasts National Radio“. Pelé shows gratitude for all this behind-the-scenes story and for the course of his trajectory. My big hug and thanks for being part of this family “.

In another testimony, with great humor, Pelé mentions opponents within the four lines and mentions some of his main scorers. He lists colleagues from the time he played in Brazil and also from his time abroad.

world Cups

With the Amarelinha uniform, Pelé was the only player to be three times world champion. Charismatic, he enchanted the world and turned football into art. THE National Radio recovers the audio of Oswaldo Moreira’s speech in one of Pelé’s goals in the 1958 World Cup, in Sweden.

A sensation in Amarelinha, the youngster scored six goals in four matches, twice in the World Cup final against the hosts. With his category, Pelé created the mystique of the number 10 shirt and transformed the legendary object into a synonym for the star player.

From that competition, the 17-year-old boy became known throughout the planet. He won the World Cup that year, 1962 and 1970. Pelé scored 12 goals in four World Cups.

The top scorer scored at least one in each World Cup, even in 1962, in Chile, and 1966, in England, tournaments in which he left the dispute due to injury. Nacional remembers one of the goals in Brazil‘s third championship in 1970, in Mexico.



With the Amarelinha uniform, Pelé was the only player to be three times world champion – Reuters/Action Images//Rights reserved

Partnership with Garrincha and the thousandth goal

The special program on public radio features interviews with Pelé about the duo with another genius who made history in Brazilian football: Garrincha, the Angel of Crooked Legs.

The tribute also features testimony from Pelé’s partner on the Brazilian national team, who never lost with the two athletes together on the field. The program addresses the duel between Santos, by Pelé, and Botafogo, by Garrincha, in the 1960s.

Pelé scored the thousandth goal of his career by converting a penalty, for Santos, in November 1969, in Maracanã, against Vasco, his favorite team. Nacional remembers the transmission of the famous feat and the striker’s words after swinging the net over the children of Brazil.

After a series of conquests, Pelé’s farewell to the pitch was in a game for his then team, Cosmos, from the United States, against Santos, in 1974. A public figure, Pelé was recognized with several titles in his life after hanging up his football boots.

The production also features interviews with representatives of sports organizations such as Paulo Wanderley, president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB); Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF); and Giovanni Infantino, president of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

Paulo Wanderley recalls Pelé’s tenure as Minister of Sports, between 1995 and 1998, when he revolutionized the incentive to practice and finance Olympic sports based on the so-called Pelé Law. Ednaldo Rodrigues also praises the star for the life and work of Pelé, as well as Giovanni Infantino, from Fifa, who proposed a stadium in each country named after the King of Football.

