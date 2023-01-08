National Photographer’s Day and “Fico” are highlights

After the end of year festivities, it’s time to get back to the routine of everyday life. But even with “life returning to normal”, the second week of 2023 brings a series of celebrations. One of them is National Photographer’s Day. Celebrated on January 8, the date has already been celebrated by Brazil Agency with a gallery of images by photographers from Brazil Communications Company (EBC). Check out:

January 9 is also a landmark date. On this day, the so-called Dia do Fico is celebrated, a very important date for the Independence of Brazil. It was 201 years ago that the then Prince Dom Pedro contradicted the orders of Portugal and decided to remain in Brazil (which was a Portuguese colony). Special 2022 content from TV Brazil speak of the date:

January 11th is marked by two important events in the country’s history. 20 years ago, the current Brazilian Civil Code came into force. Already 95 years ago, the work Abaporu, by the São Paulo painter Tarsila do Amaral, was created. This article from the Portal EBC and this one National Radio Agency talk about the artist.

famous figures

The week is also marked by the birth and death of some important figures in history. On the 9th, the birth of the French philosopher and writer Simone de Beauvoir completes 115 years. An important figure in the feminist movement, she was even the subject of a question at Enem here in Brazil in 2015 and was honored by Google in 2014. On the same day, actor Paulo Afonso Miessa, Paulo Goulart (deceased in 2014), would complete 90 years.

On January 11th, the birth of writer and journalist Sérgio Marcus Rangel Porto, Stanislaw Ponte Preta turns 100 years old. His trajectory has already been told by História Hoje, from National Radio Agency and for TV Brazil.

On the 12th, the birth of the capixaba writer and journalist Rubem Braga completes 100 years. He was also honored at the TV Brazil.

Finally, January 14th marks the 125th anniversary of the death of the British novelist, short story writer, fabulist, poet, designer, photographer, mathematician and Anglican Reverend Lewis Carroll. Author of the book Alice in Wonderland, he was the subject of articles on the Portal EBC and in the EBC Radios.

Check out the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays: