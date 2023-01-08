With Japanese top scorer, Bragantino wins ABC to advance in Copinha

Under the command of the Japanese midfielder Kosei, Bragantino beat ABC by 2 to 1, this Saturday (7) at the Bruno Lazzarini stadium, in Leme, and secured early qualification for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

CLASSIFIED! 🔥 THE #RedBullBragantino beat ABC-RN by 2-1, with two goals from Kosei, and is classified for the next stage of the #Copinha2023! On Tuesday (10), Massa Bruta faces Maringá, at 4:45 pm, to close the group stage. 📸 Fernando Roberto#VamosBraga pic.twitter.com/Uh9wVsZnPb — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) January 8, 2023

The victory over Elefante gave Massa Bruta the leadership of Group 20 with six points. The highlight of the match was Kosei, who opened the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half. Romário evened the score a little before the break, but the Japanese midfielder was again decisive and guaranteed Bragantino’s triumph in the 6th minute of the final stage.

Other results:

Fluminense-PI 1 x 3 Internacional

Audax 1 x 0 Capital-TO

Botafogo-SP 1 x 2 Sampaio Corrêa-MA

Marília 2 x 2 Porto Velho-RO

Hercílio Luz-SC 0 x 2 Vasco