Cup: Atlético-MG turns against Mixto and approaches the classification

On the turn, Atlético-MG won, this Saturday (7), Mixto-MT by 2-1 in the second round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The match was played in Diadema.

🐔 IT’S FINISHED! YOU #CRIASDOGALO WE WIN WITH A TURN IN THE CUP! ⚽ With goals from Cadu and Isaac, the @Athletic wins the Mixto comeback and continues with 100% in the São Paulo Cup. Good one, Chicken!#MIXxCAM #GaloNaCopinha 🏴🏳️ pic.twitter.com/VXqUZSwPWf — Galo na Base (@GaloNaBase) January 7, 2023

With this result, the team from Minas left the classification forwarded to the second phase of the competition. In Group 27, the Rooster remains with 100% success, having obtained six points. Mixto, on the other hand, continues without scoring, with two consecutive defeats.

The game

The team from Minas Gerais started the match pressing. Just after 3 minutes, Alysson headed a ball on the post. Then, at 11, Yan suffered a penalty after being brought down by Luiz Otávio. He knocked himself out, but ended up hitting the post.

Despite Atlético having dominated the first stage, Mixto took the lead in the 35th minute. Maranhão took advantage of the failure of the Minas Gerais team’s defense and opened the scoring.

After returning from the break, the scenario of the first half was repeated: Galo attacked and Mato Grosso defended. However, in the 16th minute, Cadu equalized with his head, after receiving a cross from Léo Santos.

The winning goal came only in stoppage time, at 49 minutes. Goalkeeper Garça rebounded Cadu’s shot and Isaac took advantage of it, pushing it to the back of the net. Final game: Atlético-MG 2 to 1 over Mixto-MT.

Galo’s next commitment will be against Água Santa (SP), next Tuesday (10), in Diadema, starting at 3 pm (Brasília time). Mixto will face Galvez (AC) on the same day and place, but from 12:45 pm.

Other results:

Ibrachina 3 x 0 Canaan

Vocem 0 x 3 Retro-PE

Desportivo Brazil 2 x 1 Camboriu

Rio Claro 2 x 1 Ceara

EC São Bernardo 2 x 1 Worker-PR

Santo André-SP 4 x 0 São Raimundo-RR

Mauá 0 x 2 Nova Iguaçu-RJ

Juventus 1 x 2 Remo PA

Água Santa 2 x 1 Galvez-AC

Botafogo-PB 1 x 0 Santa Cruz-PE