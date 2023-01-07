Chelsea officially announce midfielder Andrey Santos

After Vasco confirmed the departure of Andrey Santos, Chelsea announced this Saturday (7) the signing of the 18-year-old midfielder. The values ​​of the transaction involving the clubs were not disclosed, as well as the duration of the contract.

In his first statement as a Blues player, Andrey spoke of the happiness of playing in the Premier League, the top division of English football: “It’s a very big opportunity for me. This is a big club that plays in big competitions like the Premier League, so I’m really excited. The players are very good and I am very happy to be here”.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, Andrey Santos is one of the great promises of Brazilian football. The player debuted in professional football, with Vasco’s shirt, in the 2021 Carioca Championship.

Since then, the defensive midfielder has played 38 games and scored eight goals. He was relevant in the main objective of the Cruzmaltino club last year, access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Andrey Santos joins two more Brazilians from the Chelsea squad: defender Thiago Silva and midfielder Jorginho, who is a naturalized Italian.