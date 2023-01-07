Covid-19: Brazil records 11,172 cases and 27 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 11,172 new confirmed cases of covid-19 and 27 more deaths as a result of the disease. The numbers are in the bulletin that the Ministry of Health released late this Saturday afternoon (7).

Between February 2020, when the first case of contagion by the new coronavirus in Brazil was confirmed, and today, the total number of positive diagnoses reached 36,488,386. The death toll stands at 694,806, while 35.27 million patients have recovered.

According to the ministry, 13 federative units did not update the data: Federal District; Mato Grosso; Mato Grosso do Sul; Maranhão; Minas Gerais; Pernambuco; Piauí; Rio de Janeiro; Large northern river; Rio Grande do Sul; Roraima; São Paulo and Tocantins.

States

Considering the available data, in absolute numbers, the state of São Paulo continues to concentrate the highest number of records of covid-19 and deaths as a result of the disease – 6.33 million cases and 177,693 deaths.

Then come Minas Gerais (4.10 million cases and 64,577 deaths); Rio Grande do Sul (2.91 million cases and 41,597 thousand deaths) and Paraná (2.87 million cases and 45,804 thousand deaths). Acre is the state with the lowest number of deaths from covid-19 (2,041), followed by Amapá (2,166) and Roraima (2,180).



Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health/Disclosure

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health, 499 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied in the country, with 181.595 million from the first dose and 164.093 million from the second dose, in addition to 102.762 million from the first booster dose and 40.594 million from the second booster. .