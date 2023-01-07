BrazilBrazil

Santos advances in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

Santos qualified for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior after defeating Falcon by 2-0, this Saturday (7) at the Bruno José Daniel Stadium, in Santo André. With this triumph, Peixe reached six points.

The victory of the Vila Belmiro team began to be built in the 12th minute of the first half, when Patati advanced on the right wing and hit, almost from the sideline of the field, to score a great goal for coverage.

Thirteen minutes later Patati was again decisive, this time crossing in the area for Ivonei to score with a header.

Now, Peixe is back to play for the competition, still for the third round of the first phase, against Santo André, starting at 7:30 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday (11).

Other results:

Oeste-SP 1 x 0 Rosário Central-SE
Ponte Preta 0 x 1 America-MG
Ituano 3 x 1 CRB
Sharjah Brazil 1 x 1 Madureira-RJ
CSA 0 x 0 Bahia
Mauaense 1 x 1 Vila Nova-GO
Sao Caetano 0 x 0 Fortaleza
Atlético-GO 1 x 1 Itabaiana-SE
Lemense 1 x 1 Maringá-PR



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

