Two bodies found in plane landing gear in Bogota

The bodies of two young men, possibly from the Dominican Republic, were found on the landing gear of an Avianca plane during maintenance in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, the airline and the Colombian attorney general’s office announced this Saturday (7).

“On arrival at El Dorado airport in Bogotá, airline personnel discovered the bodies of two people who were flying irregularly (clandestine) on the plane’s landing gear,” Avianca said in a statement, adding that the discovery was made at night. from Friday (6).

Avianca sympathized with the families of the two people and added that, although it inspects the planes before each flight, the security of airports and their restricted areas is the responsibility of the authorities.

“The technical investigation body of the Attorney General’s Office is carrying out urgent measures to identify the nationality and origin of the bodies aged between 15 and 20 years old, of African descent, which were found inside the plane”, informed the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Colombia in a statement.

Although no identification documents were found with the bodies, one of them was carrying money from the Dominican Republic, and a suitcase found with the men contained documents from that country.

