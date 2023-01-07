Covid-19: Rio applies booster dose to children aged 5 to 11

The city of Rio de Janeiro starts this Monday (9) the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. The Municipal Secretary of Health reported that it follows the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

Children in this age group who have received the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 four months ago or more may be immunized.

According to the Municipal Health Department, 85% of children aged 5 to 11 years received the first dose of immunization, while 64% received both doses.