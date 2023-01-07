BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: Rio applies booster dose to children aged 5 to 11

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The city of Rio de Janeiro starts this Monday (9) the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. The Municipal Secretary of Health reported that it follows the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

Children in this age group who have received the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 four months ago or more may be immunized.

According to the Municipal Health Department, 85% of children aged 5 to 11 years received the first dose of immunization, while 64% received both doses.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Covid-19: Brazil records 11,172 cases and 27 deaths in 24 hours

17 mins ago

Santos advances in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

38 mins ago

Two bodies found in plane landing gear in Bogota

1 hour ago

Florianópolis faces outbreak of diarrhea

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.