STF determines the clearing of an avenue in BH occupied by protesters

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, determined that a group of people protesting against the result of the presidential elections be immediately removed from the front of the headquarters of the Command of the 4th Military Region, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

The determination, taken this Saturday (7), was a response to the request that the Municipal Attorney General’s Office made yesterday (6) for the Supreme Court to annul the decision of Judge Wauner Batista Ferreira Machado, of the Minas Gerais Court of Justice. (TJ-MG).

On Friday, Machado granted Esdras Jonatas dos Santos and Roberto Carlos de Abreu the right to remain camped on Avenida Raja Gabaglia, in front of the headquarters, where people who reject the results of the polls and ask the military to prevent the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to remain at the head of the federal Executive Branch set up camp in early November.

Santos and Abreu obtained the legal right to remain camped on a public road a few hours after municipal guards, military police and other civil servants in Belo Horizonte cleared the place where, on Thursday (5), a photojournalist from the newspaper Hoje em Dia was attacked while covering anti-democratic demonstrations.

Yesterday, during the public action to clear the road, other journalists were the target of curses and threats by people who defended the permanence of the camp.

This morning, the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Nomam, used his personal Twitter account to make public that he had ordered the municipal attorney to appeal to the STF to overturn the decision of judge Wauner Batista Ferreira Machado – which the mayor interpreted as a judicial authorization. for the demonstrators to again obstruct Raja Gabaglia Avenue, one of the main avenues in the city.

A few hours later, Nomam took to Twitter again, this time to thank Alexandre de Moraes for what he classified as his “firm stance in defense of public order”. “The democratic rule of law is a non-negotiable condition”, wrote the mayor, reproducing an excerpt from the STF minister’s decision.

In the order available on the STF page, Moraes approves the City Hall’s request, suspending the decision of the first instance and determining the immediate clearance not only of Avenida Raja Gabaglia, but also of its surroundings, “especially next to military installations”.

Moraes also determines that all vehicles associated with the protests in the vicinity of the barracks be identified and fined BRL 100,000, as already established in a previous decision, dated November 31, 2022. decision through material support (logistic and financial) to people and vehicles that remain in public places” and to the authors of the request accepted in the first instance, Esdras Jonatas dos Santos and Roberto Carlos de Abreu.