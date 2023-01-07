Australian Open: Ymanitu to represent Brazil among wheelchair users

For the first time in history, Brazil will have a wheelchair athlete in the main draw of the Australian Open, Ymanitu Silva, from Santa Catarina, who will compete in the Quad category (for athletes who also have disabilities in their upper limbs).

To prepare for participation in the first Grand Slam of the season, the Brazilian traveled last Thursday (5th) to Melbourne (Australia), where he will compete in two tournaments: one at ITF 1 level (equivalent to an ATP 500 within the wheelchair users) starting on the 10th and a Super Series (similar to the Masters 1000) scheduled to start on the 16th.

The Australian Open is the third Grand Slam different from Santa Catarina, which occupies the 8th position in the world ranking of Quad. He has played at Roland Garros twice (2019 and 2022) and Wimbledon once (2022).

“My intensity, delivery and dedication to training has doubled. I’m very confident and I hope to do well in this Australian tour, as it shows that we are among the best in the world. It’s been seven seasons in the top 10, a historic achievement for my career and for the modality in Brazil”, declared Ymanitu Silva to the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB).