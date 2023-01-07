BrazilBrazil

Deschamps renews contract as France coach until 2026

France coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until July 2026, the French football federation (FFF) said in a statement on Saturday.

Deschamps’ previous contract had expired after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when France lost the final to Argentina on penalties.

Under Deschamps, France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2021 Nations League. They also reached the 2016 European Championship final.

France is currently ranked third in the FIFA world rankings, behind no. 1 Brazil and second place Argentina.

The FFF said Deschamps’ assistant coach Guy Stephan, goalkeeping coach Franck Raviot and fitness coach Cyril Moine would also continue their work with the national team.

From Brazil, by EBC News

