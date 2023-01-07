BrazilBrazil

Rains cause floods, floods and landslides in the state of Rio

The rains this Saturday (7) in Rio de Janeiro caused more than 100 incidents across the state. Among them, the fall of a barrier, which caused the total interdiction of the lane towards Rio da Via Dutra (BR-116), in Barra Mansa, and consequent traffic jams on the highway.

In the north of the state, the Pomba and Muriaé rivers overflowed, affecting the municipalities of Santo Antônio de Pádua, Bom Jesus do Itabapoana and Laje do Muriaé, according to information from the State Institute for the Environment (Inea).

Inea also issued alerts for possible overflows of the São Pedro rivers, in Macaé; Macacu, in Cachoeiras de Macacu; and Engenhoca, in Niterói. In Petrópolis, at least 13 landslides were recorded, with no victims.

In the city of Rio, the rains jeopardized the supply of 13 neighborhoods in the west zone, according to the concessionaire Rio+Saneamento, due to changes in the quality of the water captured at the Guandu Treatment Station. “The station’s outflow had to be gradually reduced to ensure the quality of the water distributed by Rio+Saneamento”, informs a company note.

The capital is still in the Mobilization Stage due to records of continuous rain. According to data from Alerta Rio, it has been raining non-stop for 50 hours in the city and the forecast is for this scenario to continue.

According to the State Center for Monitoring and Alerting of Natural Disasters (Cemaden-RJ), the forecast for today is cloudy to overcast skies, with light to moderate rain. Tomorrow (8), cloudy to overcast skies are forecast, with weak to moderate rain isolated throughout the period.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

