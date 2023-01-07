BrazilBrazil

Brazil loses to Norway in preparation for Handball World Cup

The Brazilian men’s handball team was defeated, this Saturday (7), by 23-30 by Norway in the second round of the Gjensidige Cup, a competition that is part of the preparation for the World Cup of the modality, which will be played in Poland and Sweden from on the 11th of January 2023.

In their first match in the competition, last Thursday (5), Brazil overcame the United States by 27 to 22. Now, the team commanded by coach Marcus Tatá is back on the court for the competition against Portugal, starting at 10:15 am (local time). Brazilia) on Sunday (8).

At the World Cup, Brazil is in Group C, alongside Sweden, Cape Verde and Uruguay. The debut of the Brazilian team will be, from 4:30 pm on January 12, against the Swedes.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

