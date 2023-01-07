White January: alert movement for mental health care

The beginning of the year is a time when it is common for people to reflect on their own lives. Therefore, comes the question “how can we live with more balance in all our relationships?”.

This is one of the questions asked by the campaign of the social movement Janeiro Branco, which in 2023 will be ten years old, with the theme Life asks for balance.

The objective is to call the attention of people, institutions and authorities to needs related to mental health and respect for the psychological condition of each one. Psychologist Lidiane Silva considers that this clarification helps everyone to take a better look at a problem that is difficult to talk about.

“Mental health is filled with a lot of prejudice, many taboos. And with the increase in anxiety, depression and other mental disorders, white January comes to demystify and bring new information for mental health prevention”.

Listen on the National Radio Agency

Anxiety, discouragement, mood swings, sleep problems are some of the symptoms indicating that it’s time to pay attention to mental health. And many times, people don’t know how to seek help.

Based on the idea that everyone has the right to mental health, the Instituto Janeiro Branco promotes, on its YouTube channel, lectures with psychologists, workshops, courses, lives – anything that makes people stop their routine and reflect on how to have a more balanced life. State governments, such as the one in Amazonas, have already joined this year’s campaign.

Among the many possible approaches to the problem, psychologist Lidiane Silva points out that the search for self-knowledge is fundamental.

“Self-knowledge not only allows you to control your own emotions, but also to go through certain phases of life – which we call resilience in psychology – that could bring traumatic processes and, because you know yourself, know your potential, you will not go through the trauma. Self-knowledge today is the basis for having a healthy life.”

According to the Ministry of Health, the prevalence of depression throughout life in Brazil affects more than 30 million Brazilians. In Latin America, the country has the highest number of cases of the disease, according to data from the World Health Organization.