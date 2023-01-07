BrazilBrazil

Firefighters hold summer camps with children and teenagers in Rio

In the second half of January, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department will host another edition of its traditional Botinho project. This is a free summer camp for children and teenagers from 7 to 17 years old, which mixes physical exercises in the sand, instructions on sea conditions and drowning prevention, first aid lessons and actions aimed at environmental education.

Botinho will be held from the 16th to the 27th of this month, on 29 beaches in the state of Rio de Janeiro. Registration for the 4,000 vacancies will take place this Monday (9) and Tuesday (10), at Fire Department units.

The addresses of the registration sites and the necessary documents can be checked on the Fire Department website.

According to the institution, the project has been taking place on the edge of the state during the summer for 60 years. “It’s the biggest free vacation camp in Latin America,” said firefighter spokesman Major Fábio Contreras.

* Collaborated with Cristiane Ribeiro – National Radio Reporter

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

