BrazilBrazil

Republican Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the US House

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the United States House on Saturday (7), after making major concessions to a group of hard-line right-wing lawmakers who raise questions about the party’s ability to govern.

McCarthy’s victory in the 15th round of voting ended Congress’s deepest dysfunction in more than 160 years, but it starkly illustrated the difficulties he will have in leading a tight and very polarized majority.

He ultimately won 216-212, and managed to be elected with the votes of less than half of the House members only because six lawmakers from his own party abstained – not supporting McCarthy as leader, but also not voting for another candidate.

By picking up the gavel for the first time, McCarthy spelled the end of President Joe Biden’s Democratic control of both houses of Congress.

“Our system is built on checks and balances. It’s time for us to be a brake and provide some counterweight to the president’s policies,” McCarthy said in his inaugural address, which laid out a wide range of priorities from cutting immigration spending to tackling culture wars.

McCarthy was elected only after agreeing to a hard-line group’s demand that any lawmaker can ask him to leave office at any time. That will greatly reduce the power he will have to pass bills on critical issues such as government funding, addressing the country’s looming debt ceiling and other crises that may arise.

Republicans’ weaker-than-expected performance in midterm elections in November left them with a narrow 222-212 majority, giving outsized power to right-wing lawmakers who oppose McCarthy’s leadership.

Those concessions, which include steep spending cuts and other restrictions on McCarthy’s powers, could point to more turmoil in the coming months, especially when Congress must pass yet another $31.4 trillion debt extension.

Over the past decade, Republicans have repeatedly shut down much of government and driven the world‘s biggest debtor to the brink of default in an attempt to extract drastic spending cuts, often without success.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 33 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Firefighters hold summer camps with children and teenagers in Rio

5 mins ago

Drug used for diabetes may be used against obesity

58 mins ago

Barrier collapse causes ban on Via Dutra, in Rio

1 hour ago

Technical rehearsals for Carnival 2023 begin at the Sambódromo in SP

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.