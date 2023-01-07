Barrier collapse causes ban on Via Dutra, in Rio

A barrier collapse that occurred at dawn today (0:30 am) caused the total ban on the lane towards Rio de Janeiro on the Via Dutra (BR-116), in Barra Mansa, in the south of Rio de Janeiro. According to the Federal Highway Police (PRF), the incident occurred at km 285, due to heavy rains in the area.

At 5:19 a.m., a contingency plan was started so that the lane towards São Paulo would work in two ways, freeing the passage of vehicles towards Rio. The partial ban causes 22 kilometers of congestion in the direction of Rio and 8 kilometers in the direction of São Paulo.

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) released an alert for the danger of rain for the entire state of Rio de Janeiro and for parts of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Espírito Santo. The alert is valid until 10 am tomorrow (11), with risks of landslides, flooding and river overflows.