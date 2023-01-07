Technical rehearsals for Carnival 2023 begin at the Sambódromo in SP

This Saturday (7), Anhembi – the São Paulo Sambadrome – begins to receive the first technical rehearsals of the 34 associations affiliated to the League of Samba Schools of São Paulo for Carnival 2023, which takes place on February 11, 17, 18 and 19 (special group).

The Camisa Ver e Branco, Vai-Vai and Unidos de Vila Maria samba schools rehearse tonight. On Sunday (9), only the Imperatriz da Pauliceia school will carry out its technical rehearsal.

From Thursday to Sunday, until the 9th of February, 34 samba schools rehearse and prepare their show at the Anhembi Sambódromo. There are more than 70 rehearsals open to the public and with free admission.

Carnival 2023

On the 11th, 17th, 18th and 19th of February, the Anhembi Sambadrome hosts the São Paulo Samba School Parades. The first of the five nights of the event is for the parade of associations from the Access 2 group. Admission to the bleachers is free on February 11th.

On February 17th and 18th, Friday and Saturday, it is the turn of the 14 Special Group schools to parade on the samba stage. On Sunday, February 19, the eight associations of the Acesso 1 group complete the show.

Carnival in São Paulo ends with the Parade of Champions, on February 25th. Tickets for Carnaval SP 2023 are on sale at www.clubedoingresso.com/carnavalsp or at the physical box office at Carioca Club, in Pinheiros, and at Galeria do Rock – Loja 255, in downtown São Paulo. See the order of the parades.