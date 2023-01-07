Brazilian research on deep-sea fish receives Capes award

After international recognition for winning the Thesis Award from the Oceanographic Institute of Monaco 2022, in France, research developed by the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE) was awarded yet another tribute: the Capes Thesis Award in Animal Science/Fishing Resources in Brazil.





The work Shining a light on the dark side of the ocean: biodiversity and ecology of deep-sea fish from the Tropical Southwest Atlantic, conducted by Brazilian researcher Leandro Nolé, in partnership with the University of Montpellier, France, resulted in the discovery of dozens of rare species of deep-sea fish.

“The scientist’s discovery included some specimens considered alien species. His work on the deep Brazilian coast resulted in the discovery of several species, including the viperfish Chauliodus sloani (Chauliodontidae), the hatchet fish (Sternoptychidae) and the lantern fish (Myctophidae)”, informed the Coordination for the Improvement of Personnel of Higher Level (Capes).





According to the agency, to carry out research in the northeastern sea, at a depth of between 200 and 1,000 meters, Nolé even participated in two oceanographic cruises. In addition to identification, classification and compilation, issues related to species habitat, diversity, abundance, distribution and ecology were addressed.

The survey resulted in the unprecedented identification and recording of dozens of rare fish species in Brazilian waters. “In addition, we were able to describe ecological patterns of migration and feeding of locally abundant species”, stated the researcher. He was advised by Flávia Lucena-Frédou (UFRPE), Michael Maia Mincarone (UFRJ) and Arnaud Bertrand (French Research and Development Institute).