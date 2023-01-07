Covid-19: Health renegotiates delivery deadlines for pediatric vaccines

This week, the Ministry of Health signed an addendum for the purchase of another 750,000 doses of the Covid-19 Coronavac vaccine, produced by the Butatan Institute. A new additive, according to the folder, should be signed in the coming days, guaranteeing the purchase of a total of 2.6 million doses.

The first doses, according to the ministry, should be delivered next week and distributed to states for vaccinating children aged 3 to 11 years. “The folder continues in negotiations with the laboratories to guarantee more immunizations for children as soon as possible”.

Pending pediatric doses

Yesterday (6), the secretary of Health and Environment Surveillance, Ethel Maciel, confirmed that the ministry is negotiating with the manufacturing laboratory to remedy the shortage of pediatric vaccines against covid-19. The folder’s priority, according to her, is to normalize the flow of distribution and increase vaccine coverage.

“We received the ministry with a shortage of children’s vaccines. We reached out to Pfizer and will resolve the delivery issue by the end of January,” she said.

Ministry data show that there are about 3.2 million doses for children aged 6 months to 4 years pending delivery. As for the public aged 5 to 11, there is a forecast of just over 4 million pending doses, which will also have a renegotiated delivery date. Supply for audiences over 12 years old is up to date.

Moving average

Bulletin of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) points out that Brazil has again recorded a drop in the moving average of cases and deaths from covid-19. This Friday, the variation in cases dropped by another 39%, while deaths from the disease registered a 7% drop in the moving average.

The calculation is done by looking at the percentage change of the moving averages over a 14-day interval. That is: the moving average of the 14th of each month, for example, will be compared with that of the 1st.

The bulletin also reveals a drop in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in practically all age groups of the adult population.

Reinforcement

The ministry’s balance sheet shows that, so far, 79% of the Brazilian population has received the second dose or the single dose of the vaccine against covid-19. The percentages of application of so-called booster doses, according to the portfolio, are not at satisfactory levels, which may contribute to possible new waves of the disease.

“Scientific studies prove that the vaccine protection developed is higher in the first few months, but may decrease over the months. Therefore, strengthening immunization is essential.”