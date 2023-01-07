Justice will act if political acts characterize federal competence

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said today (7) that the portfolio is mobilized to act in the face of political acts such as those registered in São Paulo on Friday night (6) as soon as federal competence is characterized. “The constitutional attribution, in a first moment, is of the local police spheres”, he said, in his Twitter profile.

In the post, Flávio Dino cited the record of political acts in other locations “including absurd aggressions” and asked that people who were attacked look for police stations to record the occurrences – if possible, with images. “We reiterate that freedom of expression does not cover physical aggression, violent sabotage, political coup”.

“After the police incident is registered, I suggest sending it to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which will certainly act against troublemakers in their cities”, said Dino. “With regard to federal crimes, we are taking all measures, including this Saturday morning,” he added.

Still through Twitter, the minister informed that, since early, he is in contact with the general directors of the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police to define measures on what he called “anti-democratic acts that may constitute federal crimes”. “Small extremist groups are not going to rule Brazil,” he concluded.

Last night, videos posted on social networks show a large mobilization of people interrupting traffic on the access road to Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo. In the images, people identify themselves as part of groups that do not accept the result of last October’s presidential elections and call for the departure of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.