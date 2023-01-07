Blocks open parades on Sunday and warn of the situation in downtown Rio

Carnival blocks begin to liven up the city of Rio de Janeiro this Sunday (8), at the opening of the unofficial carnival, an event led by the Disconnect of the Blocks movement, which was formed to be a free manifestation of revelers. The first presentation of groups that are not part of the Riotur calendar is intended to be a great meeting after the difficulties faced by revelers with the covid-19 pandemic, a period in which they could not take to the streets.

Even without a recommendation from the city of Rio, as a result of covid-19, some of them took to the streets on the official date last year, which would be in February, and also at the out-of-hour carnival in April, when the samba school parades took place. .

“It wasn’t Carnival as we were used to, but it was very interesting, even Boi Tolo put on a very beautiful parade. Now, we are sure that this is the right time to start resuming”, he said, in an interview with Brazil Agency, Luis Otávio Almeida, representative of the Disconnect of Blocks and Cordão do Boi Tolo, one of the most popular free blocks in Rio. He hopes that revelers’ desire to have fun, dammed up in the pandemic, will be greater than in the years prior to the onset of the disease.

Luis Otávio stressed that Carnival is a great therapy that the people do annually and that is dammed and, therefore, this year’s party should be very strong.” He recalled that the Boi Tolo has no set path, “destination, nor time to end”. Not even the rain forecast for this Sunday will get in the way: “rain always keeps people away a little. Even so, we are going to have a very interesting opening, because of this damming and because people want to let out their joy, ”he said.

Until Thursday (5), 34 blocks had been confirmed, but Luis Otávio believes that until Sunday the list could receive more adhesions. Among those who have already decided to parade, in addition to the traditional ones, such as Boi Tolo, which usually attracts a large number of people in Praça XV, downtown Rio, scheduled for 4 pm, there is the brand new Bloco do Zeca, which pays homage to Zeca Pagodinho, who will leave for the first time with only songs by the singer and composer.

The gathering will take place at 9 am at Rua Sacadura Cabral, 57, in the port region of Rio. At the same time, Mistério Há de Pintar is scheduled to leave, in the external space of the Museum of Modern Art, in Aterro, central region of the capital.

Manifest

The Disconnect of Blocks prepared a letter, to be distributed tomorrow at the parades, in which it warns of the decadence of the center of Rio, considered the cradle of Rio’s carnival culture, which “has happened for centuries, regardless of prior organization, the market or power public”. The movement sees the current scene of the party with concern, which it defines as agonizing and asking for help.

“Rio de Janeiro, especially the historic center, which was once home to Tamoios and Temininós, was born as a Portuguese city in the tropics, it was the capital of the Viceroyalty of Brazil, of the Kingdom of Portugal, of the Brazilian Empire, of Brazil , from Guanabara and is the capital of the state of Rio de Janeiro, became a meeting point for several African peoples who resisted oppression and were fundamental elements in the formation of our culture. This great cultural melting pot allowed the birth of the biggest popular festival on the planet in Rio de Janeiro”, says the document.

According to the text, the process of degradation of the center, which has accelerated in recent years, is leading the area to desertification, which brings a total lack of security. “The elite, who haven’t lived there for a century, now seem to not even want the place to work. The people, so needy for housing, do not receive any incentive to return to the place. Without inhabitants, trade also agonizes”, says the manifesto, calling for attention from the three levels of government to the situation of the center, which will also be exposed in banners with messages about the region and requests for public policies to revitalize it.

The document also protests against the “dismantling” by the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) of the Buraco do Lume, the place of well-known and historic popular demonstrations in the region.

“We find it strange that the Legislative Assembly has cleared the Buraco do Lume to favor the construction of a building, when the existing ones are increasingly empty. We need the center to come back to life without any square missing”, emphasizes the manifesto.

Schedule

Praça XV

10am – Ringtones for Odudua

11:00 – Bloco da Insana (Staircase of the old Alerj)

4pm – Boi Tolo

6pm – Block To Be Wild

Market Street (Beco do Boi Tolo)

10 am – Lambabloco

11 am – Butane in the Burette

12h – South Zone Swing

1 p.m. – Our block

2 pm – Too bad, love

3pm – Bring the Bucket

4pm – Percussing

Arco dos Teles

11 a.m. – Blockence

12pm – Warp Panties

1 p.m. – Elderly Pigeon

2pm – Batuquebato

3:30 pm – The Bikinis of Ogodô Invite the Sungas of Odara

Fire Hole

11:30 am – Circus Orchestra

1 p.m. – Round Women

3pm – Caramuela

4pm – Come Here, My Flower

Maua Square

1 p.m. – Hungry Puppies

4 p.m. – Pyranhas of the Nile

Aterro (near the Marionettes Theater)

10:30 am – Fanfarrinha

Morro da Conceicao

9 am – Liquid Loves

Expeditionary Forum Square on Rua 1⁰ de Março

2pm – Maracutaia

Alerj

5 pm – Blonk

Marshal Anchor

1pm – Kiss Me Mucho

Lapa Lampadario

1:20 pm – Plant in the Mind

Olympic flame

11:00 – Canaries of the Kingdom

Sacadura Cabral 57 – Bairro da Saúde

9am – Zeca’s Block

11 am – Ordinary Pirates

Cinelandia

3 p.m. – Orange Ball

carmo street

3pm – Just Play Block

MAM – 9am – Mysteries Will Be Painted

megablocks



Last departure of carnival blocks through the streets of Rio was in 2020, before the covid-19 pandemic – Fernando Maia/Riotur

Among the associations with parades included in the official carnival schedule, followers of megablocos, such as Cordão da Bola Preta, are waiting for new moments of joy. The last official Bola Preta parade was in 2020 at the carnival before the pandemic. “Our expectation is that, having gone two years without Carnival, this year’s parade will be much larger in terms of public and animation than in previous years. We have no doubt of that. This can be a carnival with a lot of emotion and a lot of good things happening”, said Luis Otávio.

Last year, Cordão da Bola Preta, which already attracted up to 2.5 million people in the traditional Carnival Saturday parade, did not take to the streets. He made only two presentations on the courts of the Viradouro and Mangueira samba schools, in addition to a mini-parade in Cidade do Samba, in the port region of Rio, in the City Hall’s schedule for the Sunday of the off-season Carnival and the expected São Jorge feijoada, on the April 23rd.

“The presence of the revelers is exactly the fuel that makes Bola Preta go steady and strong. Bola Preta effectively needs this carnival to continue on its trajectory”, he added, noting that, in 2023, the parade is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, from 9 am, on Rua 1º de Março and on Avenida Antônio Carlos, in the center.