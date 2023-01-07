Anvisa suspends sale of product that causes eye poisoning

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) suspended the sale of Cassu Braids ointment, due to reports of occurrences of damage to the eyes of users, in Rio de Janeiro. The product is used for styling and braiding hair.

According to Anvisa, consumers reported eye irritation, swollen eyelids, eye pain and difficulty seeing when washing their hair after applying the product.

Anvisa’s resolution, published yesterday (6), also determines the collection of distributed products and suspends the manufacture, use and advertising of the ointment produced by the company Microfarma.

Another reason for the suspension, according to Anvisa, is the fact that the company is not properly regulated to manufacture this type of product.

“It is important to emphasize that the product label contains instructions to avoid contact with the eyes and mucous membranes, as well as instructions to remove the ointment from the hair before going to places such as swimming pools, beaches and waterfalls, so that the product does not run over the hair. the eyes. In 2022, Anvisa had already published an alert, related to this type of cosmetic. It is important that consumers are aware of the recommendations for use and warnings contained on product labels”, informs a note from Anvisa.