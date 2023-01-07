Mega-Sena pays this Saturday prize of R$ 7.5 million

Contest 2,552 of the Mega-Sena, which will take place tonight (7) in São Paulo, will pay a prize of R$ 7.5 million to whoever matches the six numbers. The draw will be at 20:00 at Espaço da Sorte.

The last contest (2,551), last Wednesday (4), had no winners in the main bracket and the prize was accumulated. Tens 01 – 25 – 29 – 43 – 46 and 48 were drawn.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), in any lottery shop in the country or online, at site from Caixa Econômica Federal – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You need to register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.