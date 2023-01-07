Public transport fare increase in Rio starts to take effect today

The new value of R$ 4.30 for tickets for public transport modes regulated by the city of Rio de Janeiro began to be valid at 00:00 today (7). The measure was established by Decree nº 51.914, published on Tuesday (3) in the Official Gazette of the Municipality.

In addition to urban buses, the increase was also implemented in BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) and VLT (Light Rail Vehicle), as well as in local, community and special complementary transport services, such as vans.

subsidy

The previous amount was BRL 4.05, the rate in effect since January 2019. In May 2022, the city hall reached an agreement with bus companies to increase the circulation of vehicles and resume stopped lines without increasing the rate, in exchange of the subsidy of R$ 1.78 per kilometer driven proven by GPS.

The state government will also increase the subsidy for companies in the metropolitan train system, with the aim of keeping the fare at R$5 for beneficiaries of the Bilhete Único Intermunicipal (BUI), that is, users registered with the site of the program who have a monthly income of up to R$ 7,087, which is equivalent to the INSS ceiling.

The objective is to maintain the value of train tickets at R$ 5 during 2023, implementing, later this month, via decree, the Social Rail Tariff.

“Thus, the state government will subsidize the difference of BRL 2.40 so that the fare remains at BRL 5, since Agetransp [agência reguladora das concessionárias de transporte no estado] ratified, on December 20, 2022, the revision to R$ 7.40 ”, reported the government note. The readjustment takes effect in February.