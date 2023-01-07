Minister announces team for MEC secretariats and bodies

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, announced today (6) the names of secretaries and directors who will compose the ministry and related bodies.

The former governor of Ceará Izolda Cela was confirmed to lead the executive secretary of the MEC, which will have the role of overseeing public policies in the area and the actions of the ministry.

The Basic Education Secretariat will be occupied by Kátia Schweickardt, PhD in sociology and anthropology from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

The command of the Secretariat of Higher Education will be exercised by Professor Denise Carvalho, dean of UFRJ.

Helena Sampaio, a professor at the Faculty of Education at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) was responsible for the Higher Education Regulation and Supervision Secretariat.

The former dean of the Federal Institutes Getulio Marques Ferreira will be responsible for the Secretariat of Professional and Technological Education.

The Secretariat for Continuing Education, Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion will be headed by Zara Figueiredo, PhD in Education from the University of São Paulo (USP).

Maurício Holanda Maia, PhD in Education from the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) was responsible for the Articulation Secretariat with the Education System.

Organs

The National Education Development Fund (FNDE) will be headed by Fernanda Pacobahyba, PhD in Tax Law.

The professor at the University of Brazilia (UnB) Mercedes Bustamante was chosen by the minister to head the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes).

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) will be headed by Manuel Palácios, PhD in Social Sciences.

The Joaquim Nabuco Foundation will be headed by Márcia Ângela, PhD in Education from USP.

When announcing the names to compose the ministry, Santana said that the folder will have the challenge of rebuilding public policies that were “dismantled” in the previous government.

“From now on, it is important to consolidate important actions. President Lula has always emphasized the importance of strengthening basic education and literacy at the right age for our children,” he said.

listen on National Radio Agency: