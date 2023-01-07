BrazilBrazil

Young man dies at the hospital door after waiting for a stretcher for fat people

A 25-year-old young man died on Thursday (5) in front of the Taipas General Hospital, in the north of São Paulo, while waiting for a special stretcher for obese people. Vitor Augusto Marcos weighed 190 kilos and was turned away from at least one more hospital.

The young man’s mother, Andreia Marcos, appears in a live video, around 2 pm, on social networks, in front of the Vila Nova Cachoeirinha General Hospital. In desperation, she asks the authorities for attention so that her son can be helped. The video was published by Vitor’s wife, Thauany Xavier. He worked as a freelancer.

“Will my son die in the ambulance? I just want my son’s rights. A vacancy for him to fight for life. It has to become law. Every hospital has to have support for the obese”, says Andreia in the 7-minute video, and shows the ambulance parked in an area of ​​Vila Nova Cachoeirinha.

On the afternoon of this Friday (6), Andreia reported, by telephone to the Brazil Agency, who faces difficulties in conducting the wake. “No authority came to me. All the help we received was from relatives and friends. Now the IML [Instituto Médico Legal] said it needs 12 to 15 people to carry my child. I just want to receive my son”, he appealed.

In a note, the Secretary of State for Health said that it “instituted an inquiry to investigate the case rigorously”. The body emphasizes that those responsible, in the face of irregularities, will be penalized with the appropriate measures.

The text also informs that the two health units mentioned have furniture for the care of patients with comorbidities, including obesity.

“The folder is in solidarity with the family, will provide all necessary support and remains available for more information”, says the note.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

