Biden Gives Medals to January 6 Heroes Who “Didn’t Fail”

US President Joe Biden marked this Friday (6) the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol with an award ceremony for the people who fought to defend the democracy of the United States against aggressors that, according to him, were ” fed by lies” about the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Biden presented the “Presidential Citizen’s Medal” to 14 people, some in posthumous honor, and gave remarks at a White House ceremony, as Republicans, many of them loyal to former President Donald Trump, grieved for a fourth consecutive day to elect a president of the Chamber of Deputies.

“It was all fueled by lies about the 2020 election, but on this day, two years ago, our democracy endured because we, the people, did not waver,” Biden said.

The White House added two names to the list this Friday who took their own lives after January 6, Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood and Washington Police Officer Jeffrey Smith.

Honorees also included Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who withstood pressure to reverse the 2020 election results in their states, Capitol Trooper Eugene Goodman, who diverted the attackers on the Senate floor as lawmakers withdrew, and Georgia election official Ruby Freeman, falsely accused by Trump of voter fraud.

Trump supporters attacked police, broke barricades and entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. 2024, continues to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him because of widespread fraud.

Shortly before the invasion, Trump, in his final days as president, delivered a speech near the White House urging his supporters to march to the Capitol. Five people died during the riot and over 140 police officers were injured. A US House panel investigating the attack said last month that Trump should be criminally indicted for his role in sparking the violence.

