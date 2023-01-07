BrazilBrazil

Fluminense thrashes and guarantees early classification in the Copinha

Fluminense secured early qualification for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior after beating Imperatriz 6-0, this Friday (6th) at the Joaquim de Morais Filho Stadium, in Taubaté.

With this triumph, the Laranjeiras team maintained 100% success in the competition, with six points, at the top of Group 14, and guaranteeing at least the second position in the group. Tricolor’s victory was built with goals from Arthur, Isaac, João Lourenço, João Neto, Gustavo Lobo and Luan Brito.

Another Rio team to triumph and qualify for the Copinha was Botafogo, which, thanks to a goal from Maranhão, beat São Carlos by 1-0 at the Estádio Municipal Professor Luís Augusto de Oliveira, in São Carlos.

Other results:

São Carlense 1 x 4 Pinheirense-PA
Tanabi-SP 2 x 0 Real Ariquemes-RO
Tupa 0 x 0 Paraupebas
Commercial 2 x 0 Volta Redonda-RJ
Atlético Guaratinguetá 1 x 1 Grêmio Pague Menos-CE
União Suzano 2 x 1 Vitória da Conquista-BA
Flamengo-SP 2 x 1 São José-RS
Paraná 1 x 0 Vitória
Sao Bento 0 x 1 Athletico-PR
Taubaté 1 x 1 Porto Vitória-ES
Portuguese 2 x 0 Nautical
Velo Clube 1 x 2 Cuiabá
Inter de Limeira-SP 0 x 2 Sport
Gama-DF 0 x 3 Goiás
Novorizontino 3 x 1 Figueirense
Guarulhos 2 x 3 Coritiba
SKA Brazil 2 x 1 Aster Brazil-ES
Rio Preto1 x 2 Juazeirense-BA
Barretos 0 x 1 Picos



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

