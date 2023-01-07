Fluminense thrashes and guarantees early classification in the Copinha

Fluminense secured early qualification for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior after beating Imperatriz 6-0, this Friday (6th) at the Joaquim de Morais Filho Stadium, in Taubaté.

SEEEEEENCE THE FLUMINENSE! With goals from Arthur, Isaac, João Lourenço, João Neto, Gustavo Lobo and Luan Brito, the #MlksDeXerém thrash Imperatriz-MA 6-0! #VemQueTem 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/2kv7GKI2U4 — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) January 6, 2023

With this triumph, the Laranjeiras team maintained 100% success in the competition, with six points, at the top of Group 14, and guaranteeing at least the second position in the group. Tricolor’s victory was built with goals from Arthur, Isaac, João Lourenço, João Neto, Gustavo Lobo and Luan Brito.

Another Rio team to triumph and qualify for the Copinha was Botafogo, which, thanks to a goal from Maranhão, beat São Carlos by 1-0 at the Estádio Municipal Professor Luís Augusto de Oliveira, in São Carlos.

How to play my 9! 🔥 Maranhão was the author of the beautiful goal that gave Glorioso an advanced classification in this Cup! 🌟 #BFRBaseStrong #FogoNaCopinha23 📸 Henrique Lima / BFR pic.twitter.com/eGL2Ob2nWJ — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) January 6, 2023

Other results:

São Carlense 1 x 4 Pinheirense-PA

Tanabi-SP 2 x 0 Real Ariquemes-RO

Tupa 0 x 0 Paraupebas

Commercial 2 x 0 Volta Redonda-RJ

Atlético Guaratinguetá 1 x 1 Grêmio Pague Menos-CE

União Suzano 2 x 1 Vitória da Conquista-BA

Flamengo-SP 2 x 1 São José-RS

Paraná 1 x 0 Vitória

Sao Bento 0 x 1 Athletico-PR

Taubaté 1 x 1 Porto Vitória-ES

Portuguese 2 x 0 Nautical

Velo Clube 1 x 2 Cuiabá

Inter de Limeira-SP 0 x 2 Sport

Gama-DF 0 x 3 Goiás

Novorizontino 3 x 1 Figueirense

Guarulhos 2 x 3 Coritiba

SKA Brazil 2 x 1 Aster Brazil-ES

Rio Preto1 x 2 Juazeirense-BA

Barretos 0 x 1 Picos