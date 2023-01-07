Minimum wage “will be paid normally”, says Haddad

The minimum wage “will be paid normally”, said today (6) the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, shortly before leaving for São Paulo. He, however, did not say when the government intends to edit the provisional measure that will set the value at R$ 1,320 that appears in the 2023 Union General Budget.

Currently, the minimum wage for this year is R$ 1,302, according to a provisional measure published in mid-December by the previous government. This value considers only inflation replacement, with no real gains for the worker.

The publication of a new provisional measure depends on an assessment by the Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, on the sufficiency of resources to pay the minimum wage of R$ 1,320 this year. That’s because the strong release of benefits from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) in the second half of last year could compromise the government’s ability to fund the minimum wage above inflation this year.

The statement by the Ministry of Labor and Employment was originally scheduled for today, but was postponed to Monday (9) after the first ministerial meeting of the new government, at the Planalto Palace.

Despite the fact that the constitutional amendment of the Transition guaranteed BRL 6.8 billion to cover the minimum wage of BRL 1,320, the strong release of INSS retirements and pensions in the last months of last year may result in a greater fiscal impact than expected. . In this case, the government will have to transfer money from all ministries to cover this amount.