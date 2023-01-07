Moraes decrees preventive detention of those accused of anti-democratic acts

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decreed today (6) the preventive detention (for an indefinite period) of those investigated for acts of vandalism practiced in the center of Brasília, on December 12 of last year, after the diplomacy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The accused already had their temporary detention decreed by the minister on December 28, when four of the 11 investigated were arrested. The rest are on the run.

In the decision, Moraes stated that evidence indicates that those investigated attempted against the regular exercise of constitutional powers through threats to the Ministers of the Court and the President of the Republic.

The group responds for the crimes of criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, damage and arson.