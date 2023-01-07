BrazilBrazil

Moraes decrees preventive detention of those accused of anti-democratic acts

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), decreed today (6) the preventive detention (for an indefinite period) of those investigated for acts of vandalism practiced in the center of Brasília, on December 12 of last year, after the diplomacy of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The accused already had their temporary detention decreed by the minister on December 28, when four of the 11 investigated were arrested. The rest are on the run.

In the decision, Moraes stated that evidence indicates that those investigated attempted against the regular exercise of constitutional powers through threats to the Ministers of the Court and the President of the Republic.

The group responds for the crimes of criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, damage and arson.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 31 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Minimum wage “will be paid normally”, says Haddad

2 mins ago

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz announces he is out of the Australian Open

57 mins ago

Covid-19: Brazil records 26,400 cases and 210 deaths in 24 hours

1 hour ago

Dollar drops to R$ 5.23 and closes at the lowest value of the year

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.