Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz announces he is out of the Australian Open

World number one tennis player Carlos Alcaraz will miss the Australian Open after suffering a muscle injury to his right leg in pre-season training, the Spaniard said on Friday.

“When I was at my best in pre-season, I picked up an injury by chance, in an unnatural move in training. This time it’s in the semimembranosus muscle of my right leg”, posted the athlete on his Twitter account.

“I worked so hard to reach my best level for Australia but unfortunately I will not be able to play Care A2+ Kooyong [torneio de preparação para o Grand Slam em Melbourne] or the Australian Open. It’s difficult, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024,” she added.

The 19-year-old won his first Grand Slam title at last year’s US Open, which also made him the youngest ever men’s rankings leader.

Before the start of the first Grand Slam of the year, he said he was approaching his best fitness ahead of the new season, having missed the ATP Finals and Davis Cup because of an abdominal injury suffered during the Paris Masters.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

