Dollar drops to R$ 5.23 and closes at the lowest value of the year

The financial market had another day of relief, after the first ministerial meeting of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the release of economic data in the United States. The dollar had a sharp drop and closed at the lowest value of the year. The stock exchange approached 109 thousand points and practically zeroed the losses in the week.

The commercial dollar ended this Friday (6) sold at R$ 5.236, with a decrease of R$ 0.116 (-2.16%). The price operated downwards throughout the session, closing at the low of the day.

With today’s performance, the US currency is at the lowest level since December 26th. The currency accumulates a drop of 0.79% in the first week of 2023. The strong increases on Monday (2) and Tuesday (3) were reversed in the last two trading sessions.

The stock market also had a day of euphoria. The B3 Ibovespa index closed at 108,964 points, up 1.23%. After falling to 104.1 thousand points on Wednesday (4), the indicator closed the week with a decrease of only 0.7%.

Both internal and external factors benefited the financial market. On the domestic scene, President Lula’s statements that the government will be committed to reuniting the country and having a good relationship with Congress eased spirits, a day after ministers backed down from statements that they intended to review reforms adopted in recent years.

Abroad, US stocks rose after the announcement that the US economy created 223,000 jobs outside the agricultural sector in December. The number came in line with analysts’ forecasts and reduced fears that the Federal Reserve (Fed, US Central Bank) will keep interest rates in the largest economy on the planet high for longer than expected.

*With information from Reuters