Transversality and cooperation are government guidelines, says Pimenta

Upon assuming command of their respective ministries throughout this week, several ministers expressed their intention to work together with other ministries, highlighting the transversality of public policies. According to the Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, this was not by chance.

“This is an orientation from our government, an orientation from President Lula”, said Pimenta to journalists from Brazil Communications Company (EBC), where he participated on the afternoon of this Friday (6) in the program National Afternoongives Amazon National Radioand recorded a participation in the program THE Voice of Brazil.

“Today, you don’t discuss industrial development, education, health, human rights or any area of ​​government without taking into account [outras] issues that, in the past, were considered within a single ministry”, added Pimenta, highlighting the importance of transversality in public policies.

“The environmental issue is not a task restricted to the Ministry of the Environment. Just as when you think about the issue of democracy, the defense of human rights, the importance of having broad guidelines that dialogue with society, it is necessary to think of the government as a whole, with a discourse, an objective, and not a sum of small spaces”, argued the minister, commenting that all government structures will have their own Diversity and Social Participation advisory service.

“We want to create, within the government, a network that stimulates cross-cutting policies, capable of taking to many sectors of society issues that are often not seen even by the Public Power”, commented Pimenta, confirming that, at Secom, this position will be occupied by drag queenpedagogue and cultural producer Ruth Venceremos, who this year ran for federal deputy, having finished the dispute as the first alternate of the PT/PcdoB/PV federation.

When questioned, Pimenta downplayed the criticism that the newly sworn-in government received for contradictions in some of the first measures announced, such as the extension of the fuel tax exemption – implemented during the government of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The measure would expire on December 31, 2022 and President Lula even said that he would not extend the deadline.

“The first thing that any agency, any company, does is a meeting for people to get to know each other and build a common work methodology. Imagine a government made up of 37 ministries, in a country as complex as Brazil. week. Many of them were governors, are political leaders. It is natural that, in this first moment, each one of them also brings the message of what he considers a priority and intends to do”, commented the minister, comparing the first week of the federal government with the preparations of a soccer team before playing in a World Cup.

“All players [convocados] who arrive come from [diferentes] teams, where they are superstars and play according to the tactical scheme of the coaches of their teams. When they reach the national team, they have to adapt to a new coach and a different tactical scheme. They are still great players, but they need to learn to play according to the new coach’s tactics. This first week of government would be the one of the medical examination, of the physical preparation. Today, there was the first lecture by the coach. Now everyone knows the tactical scheme that will work and will try to adapt their qualities to the objectives of the selection for our country in the next period”, concluded the minister, referring to the first ministerial meeting, held this morning.

amazon

Participating live in the Program National Afternoonpresented by journalist Juliana Maya and broadcast from Brasília to the entire Amazon region via shortwave, the minister revealed that, since he accepted President Lula’s invitation to head Secom, he wanted to get to know the programming of the National Radio.

“You do a job that is different”, said Pimenta, who, by training, is a journalist. “Instant communication that concerns people’s daily lives is [transmitida pelo] radio. And a broadcaster like Amazon National Radiowhich transmits in short waves, allowing this message to reach places where no other station would reach is something fantastic”, commented the minister, congratulating the employees of the station inaugurated in September 1977.