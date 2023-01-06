Marcelo Melo’s duo wins the 3rd game in a row and goes to the Adelaide semi

The partnership of Marcelo Melo from Minas Gerais with the American Mackenzie McDonald scored the third consecutive victory in the ATP 250 in Adelaide (Australia) and ensured presence in the semifinal of the tournament, the first of this season. In the early hours of this Friday (6th) they dispatched the duo of the monk Hugo Nys with the Polish Jan Zielinski – seeded 7 – by 2 sets to 0, with partials of 7/6 (7-2) and 6/3. Melo and McDonald will compete for a place in the final at 22:30 (Brasília time) in a match against the British Lloyd Glasspool and the Finnish Harri Heliovaara.

“So, today, it was another important game for us. Knowing that we can start well or start badly, but we are firm until the end. It was really a very tough match, which we finished very well, with confidence. And I hope to pass this one confidence for the next round, to move forward,” said Melo, after his second victory over the double seed.

Melo and McDonald are still on top at the Adelaide ATP, which serves as preparation for the Australian Open, which opens on the 15th. Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands) and Neal Skupski (England) – by 2 sets to 1 (6/3, 5/7 and 12-10).

The Adelaide ATP marks the return of Melo’s pair with McDonald. Last year, the pair won the ATP 500 title in Tokyo, Japan.