Igor Gomes arrives at Atlético-MG with a feeling of gratitude

Atlético-MG presented, this Friday (6) in Cidade do Galo, another reinforcement for the 2023 season, midfielder Igor Gomes. In a press conference, the player, who was in São Paulo, said that he arrives with a feeling of gratitude to Galo.

The new midfielder #Rooster already trained with the group. On them, Igor! 🐔💪 pic.twitter.com/rwAovrh3ly — Athletic (@Atletico) January 6, 2023

“My feeling is of gratitude for Galo, for having bet on my football, on me. Gratitude for the people who welcomed me very well, welcomed me very well”, said the 23-year-old midfielder who signed a contract with Atlético-MG until December 31, 2026.

“I want to thank you for the affection you [torcedores] have been demonstrating for me and saying that, on the field, you can be sure that there is someone who wants to win as much as you do”, declared Igor Gomes.

Reinforcement in São Paulo

Also this Friday, São Paulo presented the attacking midfielder Wellington Rato at the Barra Funda Training Center. In his first interview with the Tricolor shirt, the player spoke of the expectation of playing for his new team: “[Estou] happy and honored to wear this shirt. The greatness, history and titles of São Paulo weighed heavily on my decision. We hope for a happy year to win many titles”.

🎥🎙️ ᴀᴘʀᴇꜱᴇɴᴛᴀᴅᴏ 2️⃣7️⃣🐭 Wellington Rato: “Honored to wear this shirt. May it be a happy season for us.”#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 📸 Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/DoZi31L02Q — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) January 6, 2023

“Today I realize the dream of wearing this shirt. I hope I can build a good trajectory and be very happy here in São Paulo”, said the 30-year-old attacking midfielder, who defended Atlético-GO last season.

Botafogo announces steering wheel

Botafogo has already announced that it has reached an agreement with midfielder Marlon Freitas. The 27-year-old player, who was revealed by Fluminense, defended Atlético-GO in the last three seasons. The bond is valid until the end of 2025.