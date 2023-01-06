Hamlin breathes without tube and talks after cardiac arrest at NFL game

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight and the 24-year-old is making “remarkable” progress, his team said Friday, citing an update from his doctors at the University Medical Center. from Cincinnati.

“His neurological function remains intact and he was able to talk with his family and care team,” said the National Football League (NFL) team.

The Bills also said on social media that Hamlin contacted his teammates via FaceTime at the team meeting this Friday (6) to talk to the players and coaches: “What he said to the team: ‘I love you guys’ .”

Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches. What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dorrWNaxt — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

Hamlin collapsed after taking down an opponent in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, suffering cardiac arrest, and had his heartbeat restored while on the field in a scene that shocked other players, coaches and millions. of fans.

Doctors said on Thursday that Hamlin was “showing signs of good neurological recovery” but that it was too early to comment on his long-term medical prognosis.

The frightening incident sparked a massive outpouring of support from fans and the football community. Donations to an online toy fundraiser that Hamlin launched in December 2020 soared in response, receiving more than $7.8 million as of Friday.

The NFL said Thursday that it will not resume play between the Bills and Bengals as the two teams prepare to enter the playoffs as title favorites. The Bills will play on Sunday (8) against the New England Patriots for the last game of the regular season.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.