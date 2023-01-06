Inmet warns of heavy rains over the weekend

The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued, this Thursday (6), an alert of heavy rains in part of the North, Midwest and Southeast regions of the country this weekend. According to Inmet, intense winds and risks of flooding, electrical discharges and falling tree branches are also forecast.

On Saturday (7) and Sunday (8), the forecast indicates significant amounts of rain in six states, including Espírito Santo, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, adds the institute.

The intense rains are being caused by the phenomenon called the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (SACZ), which began on Wednesday night (4) and is responsible for creating cloudiness in the affected regions.

Inmet recommends that the population pay attention to meteorological warnings and follow the guidance of the Civil Defense in the affected regions.