Federal government will survey priority works and actions

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led this Friday (5), at the Planalto Palace, the first ministerial meeting of his government. All 37 ministers of the new management were present. The meeting began around 10 am, with a speech by the president, broadcast live, and then the conversation continued behind closed doors, lasting almost five hours.

At the end of the meeting, around 3 pm, the chief minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, held a press conference to talk about the main points of the meeting. Among the deliberations is a survey of works and priority actions that may be delivered over the coming weeks and months, in addition to agendas with the presence of the president.

“The President of the Republic ended the meeting speaking of his optimism and determination that, in the coming days, he will already make an agenda in the states, making deliveries, concrete actions by each portfolio. [10]we will be, through the Civil House, visiting each ministry, to receive the suggestions and priorities of the ministers, and of the actions that can and should be treated with goals for the 100 days of government”, said Costa. He did not inform which states the president will visit, which is in the process of being defined.The list of works and priority actions should be concluded in two weeks.

The Minister of the Civil House, the portfolio that centralizes the actions of the other ministries, announced the resumption of programs such as Minha Casa Minha Vida, for popular housing, and the construction of schools and daycare centers that are at a standstill. “We’re going to prioritize from the highest percentage of execution to the lowest, so that we can deliver as quickly as possible,” he explained.

appointments

Rui Costa was asked by journalists about appointments to positions in ministries and other government bodies, which, according to him, must reconcile technical and political capacity. The forecast is that by the end of January, the main positions at the top level of the ministries, formed by secretaries and directors, will be filled. Earlier, President Lula himself emphasized that a good part of the positions will still need to be filled taking this criterion into account.

“I know that none of you has yet set up the ministry. You have only been given the right to choose the executive secretary and the chief of staff. I want you to take into account the following, I am not ashamed to say that we are going to set up a government with very competent political people, with technical people. I make no distinction and I don’t even want to criminalize politics,” said Lula.

The president also highlighted the need to have support and votes in Parliament and that, therefore, he will maintain the most important relationship with the National Congress in his government. Lula should leave this Friday for São Paulo, where he will spend the weekend.