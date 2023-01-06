TJSP maintains a fine of R$ 10 million applied by Procon-SP to Claro

The telephony company Claro SA was condemned to pay a fine of more than R$ 10 million for several violations of the Consumer Defense Code, including the leak of customer registration data. The 1st Chamber of Public Law of the São Paulo Court of Justice upheld the decision of Judge Evandro Carlos de Oliveira, of the 7th Public Treasury Court of the Capital, to confirm the fine imposed by the São Paulo Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation (Procon -SP).

In 2020, Procon instituted an administrative proceeding against Claro for violations such as lack of technical visit fee information, undue charges, irregular insertion of customer names in the credit protection service, misleading advertising and leakage of registration data. The administrative process resulted in the collection of a fine in the amount of R$ 10,779,044.27.

In his vote, the rapporteur for the appeal, judge Marcos Pimentel Tamassia, recalled that the role of the Judiciary in these cases is to analyze the existence of possible defects that may lead to the annulment or alteration of the decision at the administrative level, with no reason in the records that leads so much.

As for the amount of the fine, Tamassia pointed out that “it is compatible with the economic size of the applicant, taking into account that it is a publicly-held company whose share capital is R$ 18,716,643,026.21”.

In contact with the telephone operator’s press office, Claro SA informed that it does not comment on judicial decisions.