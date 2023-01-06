MSEs accounted for 93.5% of jobs in November 2022

A study carried out by Sebrae based on data made available by the new General Register of Employed and Unemployed People (Caged) points out that micro and small companies (MPE) were responsible, in November 2022, for 93.5% of formal jobs generated in the country. According to the survey, 135,000 jobs were created in the same period. Of this universe, 126 thousand vacancies were among small businesses, which corresponds to 93.5% of new vacancies.

The study shows that, even with the generation of jobs, the month of November represented the second lowest balance of job generation for the entire year. “The 135,000 jobs created in the economy surpassed only the 97,000 created in March and represented only 58% of the average job creation in 2022, which was 233,000 until October,” said Sebrae.

The highlight was the trade sector of Micro and Small Companies, which was the great generator of jobs, with 84,000 jobs created. The balance is mainly due to the end of year festivities. The Services sector, the main responsible for job creation throughout the year, was in second place with 53,000 job openings.

“Despite these good results in these two sectors, both MSEs and Medium and Large Companies (MGE) had more dismissals than admissions in four sectors of activity: manufacturing industry, agriculture, civil construction and manufacturing industry”, said Sebrae .

Still according to the entity, in the accumulated result for the whole of last year, MSEs generated almost 1.8 million new jobs. The number represents about 73% of the total jobs generated in the country, which stood at the mark of 2.5 million. The participation of medium and large companies in the generation of jobs was 21.5%, with almost 530 thousand hirings.